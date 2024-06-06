Ex-ASU football player accused of sexual assault: Paradise Valley PD

article

Police in Paradise Valley released new details surrounding the arrest of a man for his alleged role in a sexual assault incident.

In a statement released on June 6, police say they arrested Tevin Favor on June 5 in connection with the alleged incident, which reportedly happened in April at a home in the area of Stanford Drive and Palo Cristi Road.

"[Favor] was booked and charged for Sexual Assault and Unlawful Imprisonment," Paradise Police officials said.

This is not the first time Favor was involved in legal troubles. In September 2018, we reported that Tevin, who was 26 at the time, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her apartment in Scottsdale.

Per a police report, Favor gave a business card to a woman and requested a date, and the two went to a few Scottsdale bars. The woman got a ride home, and Favor later went to see her.

The woman then said Favor held her down on a bed and allegedly assaulted her. Favor was found not guilty by a jury in 2020.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Area where the incident happened