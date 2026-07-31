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Phoenix Fire rescue helicopter out of service through October for mandated repairs

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 31, 2026 8:33 AM MST
Published July 31, 2026 8:33 AM MST
Phoenix Fire rescue chopper out of service
Phoenix Fire rescue chopper out of service

Phoenix Fire rescue chopper out of service

As Phoenix remains under an extreme heat warning, the fire department will be missing a key resource used during rescues. That could be very bad news for anyone who gets in trouble on Phoenix hiking trails. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the details.

The Brief

    • The Phoenix Fire Department rescue helicopter is currently out of service for manufacturer-mandated repairs until around October.
    • The absence of the rescue aircraft could lead to significantly longer rescue times for hikers who experience emergencies on local mountain trails during extreme summer heat.
    • City trail closures remain in effect on extreme heat days, and officials urge hikers to carry plenty of water, hike with a partner, and avoid peak temperatures.

PHOENIX - As Phoenix remains under an extreme heat warning, the Phoenix Fire Department will be missing a key resource used during rescues. That could be very bad news for anyone who gets in trouble on Phoenix hiking trails.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire confirmed with FOX 10 that its rescue helicopter is out of service, which means any hikers who get in trouble in a rough spot could be in for a much longer rescue.

The department says the helicopter is being flown out of state for manufacturer-mandated repairs. It will be out of service until around October. The helicopter goes out of service for a few weeks every year for mandatory maintenance, but this year is longer because the work is being completed by an outside vendor in another state.

Dig deeper:

The timing is also not great, as the region is in the middle of its hottest stretch of the year so far. A hoist rescue was performed earlier this week on Mummy Mountain. A rescue like that using the helicopter significantly cuts down the amount of time it takes to rescue injured hikers, which is not only better for getting them to safety, but also cuts down on the risk of heat-related injuries for the rescuers.

Disney animator Glen Keane rescued on Mummy Mountain
Disney animator Glen Keane rescued on Mummy Mountain

Disney animator Glen Keane rescued on Mummy Mountain

Oscar-winning Disney animator Glen Keane was airlifted off Mummy Mountain at age 72 after getting off trail. FOX 10 spoke with Keane following the daring helicopter rescue.

On extreme heat days, the city of Phoenix closes several trails on South Mountain, along with all trails on Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. But even if there isn't a heat warning, it is best to avoid hiking during the hottest parts of the day during the hot summer months.

For those who do go out, it is best to have plenty of water and to make sure to be hydrated before going out, while taking care not to push too hard. It is also best to have a partner and a fully charged cellphone in case of any problems.

What we don't know:

There are other agencies, such as MCSO and DPS, that have helicopters with hoist capabilities, but it remains unknown if they would be called out to assist firefighters during this time.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Phoenix Fire, FOX 10, the City of Phoenix, MCSO, and DPS.

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