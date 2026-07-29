Hiker rescued from top of Mummy Mountain

The Brief A 72-year-old hiker who experienced a medical emergency on the top of Mummy Mountain in Paradise Valley was rescued on July 29. Glen Keane was hiking with family members before realizing at the peak that he had overexerted himself. Crews used a helicopter to airlift Keane from the top of the mountain to safety.



A hiker who experienced a medical emergency on the top of Mummy Mountain was rescued by helicopter on Wednesday.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire says crews were dispatched to the mountain at around 8:30 a.m. on July 29.

"Crews made contact with an adult male at the summit of the mountain," Capt. Todd Keller said. "The hiker stated that he was feeling ill and couldn’t continue his descent."

A helicopter was then brought in to airlift the hiker from the mountain. After landing, the hiker, identified as 72-year-old Glen Keane, was taken to an ambulance for evaluation. Firefighters say Keane refused transport to the hospital.

A hiker was rescued from Mummy Mountain in Paradise Valley on July 29. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

No firefighters were hurt during the rescue.

What they're saying:

Keane says he used to climb Mummy Mountain as a teenager. He came back to the Valley from overseas with his kids and grandkids so they could see it for themselves. But now at age 72, Keane says he got to the top of the mountain and realized he bit off more than he could chew.

"Well, my daughter Claire and the kids were all easily maneuvering and there’s like me and as soon as I do that, my legs will stop shaking, start shaking my arms, and I knew that I had just spent all of my energy hiking up through the mountain, and it wasn’t going to get better," Keane said.

When asked what he would do after such an eventful morning, Keane, who now lives in France, said that now he has a great story to tell his wife.

Map of Mummy Mountain: