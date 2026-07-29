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Man dies shortly after found with body temperature of 107 degrees, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 29, 2026 3:49 PM MST
Published July 29, 2026 3:49 PM MST

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police responded to a call of a broken window at an apartment complex near West Campbell Avenue and North Black Canyon Highway.
    • Authorities found a man in physical distress with a high body temperature.
    • The man died after being taken to the hospital; his death is under investigation.

PHOENIX - Police found a man with a 107 degree body temperature after responding to a call of criminal damage at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday. 

What we know:

At 3:50 p.m., on July 28, Phoenix Police responded to the call near West Campbell Avenue and North Black Canyon Highway.

The caller said a man had broken a window and was "making incoherent statements." Fire personnel were requested because he was also found with "self-inflicted injuries." 

Dig deeper:

After an assessment, they found his body temperature at 107 degrees, and he was "showing signs of physical distress," according to Phoenix Police. 

He was taken to the hospital, but later died. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the man. 

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department's Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death. 

Map of the cross streets where the incident happened:

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsPhoenix