Alleged gunman wanted for shooting cyclist near Phoenix Circle K

The Brief Police are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect involved in a May 26 aggravated assault shooting near 2300 West Bethany Home Road. A man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg near a Circle K store around 2 a.m. after two suspects attempted to steal his bike. Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips to assist in the investigation.



Phoenix police are seeking help from the public to identify an aggravated assault shooting suspect.

What we know:

Detective Mike Fischer said the shooting took place on May 26 at approximately 2 a.m. near a Circle K in the area of 23rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

A man was riding his bicycle when a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Fortunately, the bullet did not strike an artery, and the injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

The Suspect

Investigators describe the shooter as a young man in his 20s, possibly Hispanic. A second young Hispanic man was also with him during the incident.

The victim reported that he did not know either of the individuals. The encounter began as an attempted robbery when the suspects tried to steal the victim's bicycle. When they were unable to secure the bike, the shooter fired at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Authorities emphasize that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, noting that this may not be his first offense.

What you can do:

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 480-948-6377 or by filling out a report online.

Police note that family members or neighbors often recognize suspect photos in these cases and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Map of where the May 26 incident occurred.