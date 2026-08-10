Plea in deadly Flagstaff hazing case: Man accused of robbing his workplace | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a plea that was made in the Flagstaff hazing case to storm damage in parts of the Valley, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 10, 2026.
1. Flagstaff hazing case: Ex-frat member makes plea
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Former fraternity member Carter Eslick pleaded guilty to felony hazing in the death of 18-year-old Colin Martinez following a drinking game in Flagstaff.
2. Man allegedly robbed his work at gunpoint
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A man is accused of assault, armed robbery and kidnapping for allegedly robbing his workplace at Kierland Commons earlier in August.
3. East Valley police officer quits over license plate reader misuse
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Police in Apache Junction say they will hold a news conference today to talk about an internal investigation oner a police officer's improper use of license plate reader technology to find a family member.
4. Sunday night storm wreaked havoc in parts of the Valley
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Severe Sunday night storms swept through Glendale and Avondale, leaving many without power during extreme heat, tearing through Apollo High School on its first day of class, and sending massive construction pipes crashing into an Avondale neighborhood.
5. Fight in South Phoenix now a murder investigation
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Phoenix Police say they are now investigating a fight that led to the death of 36-year-old Bill Blancas in South Phoenix as murder.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We are expecting temperatures to mellow out a bit in the Valley this week. Meanwhile, there is a slight chance for rain this week.
Get the Full Forecast