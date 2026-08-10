Plea in deadly Flagstaff hazing case: Man accused of robbing his workplace | Nightly Roundup

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From a plea that was made in the Flagstaff hazing case to storm damage in parts of the Valley, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 10, 2026.

1. Flagstaff hazing case: Ex-frat member makes plea

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2. Man allegedly robbed his work at gunpoint

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3. East Valley police officer quits over license plate reader misuse

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4. Sunday night storm wreaked havoc in parts of the Valley

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5. Fight in South Phoenix now a murder investigation

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A look at your weather for tomorrow

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