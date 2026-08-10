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Plea in deadly Flagstaff hazing case: Man accused of robbing his workplace | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated August 10, 2026 6:21 PM MST Published August 10, 2026 6:19 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a plea that was made in the Flagstaff hazing case to storm damage in parts of the Valley, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 10, 2026.

1. Flagstaff hazing case: Ex-frat member makes plea

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Former fraternity member pleads guilty in deadly Flagstaff hazing case
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Former fraternity member pleads guilty in deadly Flagstaff hazing case

Former fraternity member Carter Eslick pleaded guilty to felony hazing in the death of 18-year-old Colin Martinez following a drinking game in Flagstaff.

2. Man allegedly robbed his work at gunpoint

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Arizona man allegedly robbed his workplace at gunpoint
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Arizona man allegedly robbed his workplace at gunpoint

A man is accused of assault, armed robbery and kidnapping for allegedly robbing his workplace at Kierland Commons earlier in August.

3. East Valley police officer quits over license plate reader misuse

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Apache Junction officer used license plate reader to find family member: PD
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Apache Junction officer used license plate reader to find family member: PD

Police in Apache Junction say they will hold a news conference today to talk about an internal investigation oner a police officer's improper use of license plate reader technology to find a family member.

4. Sunday night storm wreaked havoc in parts of the Valley

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Powerful storms cause widespread damage, power outages across Glendale, Avondale
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Powerful storms cause widespread damage, power outages across Glendale, Avondale

Severe Sunday night storms swept through Glendale and Avondale, leaving many without power during extreme heat, tearing through Apollo High School on its first day of class, and sending massive construction pipes crashing into an Avondale neighborhood.

5. Fight in South Phoenix now a murder investigation

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Police investigating deadly South Phoenix fight as murder
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Police investigating deadly South Phoenix fight as murder

Phoenix Police say they are now investigating a fight that led to the death of 36-year-old Bill Blancas in South Phoenix as murder.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

More chance for rain this week in the Phoenix area
More chance for rain this week in the Phoenix area

More chance for rain this week in the Phoenix area

We are expecting temperatures to mellow out a bit in the Valley this week. Meanwhile, there is a slight chance for rain this week.

Get the Full Forecast

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