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Cyclosporiasis reported in Arizona; $12.8M lottery ticket dispute | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 10, 2026 6:07 PM MST
Published July 10, 2026 6:07 PM MST
article

From cyclosporiasis cases being reported in Arizona amid a nationwide outbreak, to a $12.8 million lottery ticket leading to a legal battle, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Several cyclosporiasis cases reported in Arizona

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Arizona reports several cases in nationwide cyclosporiasis parasite outbreak
article

Arizona reports several cases in nationwide cyclosporiasis parasite outbreak

Health officials are tracking a widespread outbreak of parasitic illness cyclosporiasis linked to fresh produce. Hundreds of cases have been confirmed across dozens of states, including Arizona.

2. Legal battle between Circle K and former employee over lottery ticket

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Who owns the $12.8M ticket? Scottsdale Circle K manager fired after buying winning lottery ticket
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Who owns the $12.8M ticket? Scottsdale Circle K manager fired after buying winning lottery ticket

A former Scottsdale store manager is launching a legal battle against Circle K corporate office over an unclaimed lottery ticket worth nearly $13 million.

3. Costco hit with lawsuit over protein powder claims

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Costco hit with lawsuit alleging protein powder sold in stores contains 'dangerous' levels of lead, arsenic
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Costco hit with lawsuit alleging protein powder sold in stores contains 'dangerous' levels of lead, arsenic

Costco has been hit with a class action lawsuit alleging that one of the products it sells contains "dangerous" levels of heavy metals, including lead, arsenic and cadmium.

4. Chandler doctor accused of sex crimes

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Chandler doctor arrested on multiple allegations of sexual assault of patient
article

Chandler doctor arrested on multiple allegations of sexual assault of patient

A Chandler doctor was arrested following allegations that he inappropriately touched two patients during medical exams at his practice.

5. Latest on Charlie Kirk murder case

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Charlie Kirk court update: Judge weighs trial for Tyler Robinson
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Charlie Kirk court update: Judge weighs trial for Tyler Robinson

The preliminary hearing for the accused killer of Charlie Kirk has wrapped up. A Utah judge will now take several weeks to decide if Tyler Robinson goes to trial.

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