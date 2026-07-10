Cyclosporiasis reported in Arizona; $12.8M lottery ticket dispute | Nightly Roundup

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From cyclosporiasis cases being reported in Arizona amid a nationwide outbreak, to a $12.8 million lottery ticket leading to a legal battle, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Several cyclosporiasis cases reported in Arizona
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Health officials are tracking a widespread outbreak of parasitic illness cyclosporiasis linked to fresh produce. Hundreds of cases have been confirmed across dozens of states, including Arizona.
2. Legal battle between Circle K and former employee over lottery ticket
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A former Scottsdale store manager is launching a legal battle against Circle K corporate office over an unclaimed lottery ticket worth nearly $13 million.
3. Costco hit with lawsuit over protein powder claims
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Costco has been hit with a class action lawsuit alleging that one of the products it sells contains "dangerous" levels of heavy metals, including lead, arsenic and cadmium.
4. Chandler doctor accused of sex crimes
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A Chandler doctor was arrested following allegations that he inappropriately touched two patients during medical exams at his practice.
5. Latest on Charlie Kirk murder case
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The preliminary hearing for the accused killer of Charlie Kirk has wrapped up. A Utah judge will now take several weeks to decide if Tyler Robinson goes to trial.