Pedestrian struck and killed by 2 cars on I-10; Tempe man accused of child sex crimes l Morning News Brief

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From a crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley that left a pedestrian dead to a Valley man accused of child sex crimes, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 9.

1. Deadly I-10 crash in west Phoenix creates huge backup

What we know:

A man died after being hit by two vehicles on Interstate 10 near 63rd Avenue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on July 9. The crash blocked multiple westbound lanes for several hours. Read more.

2. Tempe man arrested for alleged child sex crimes

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3. Deadly shooting investigation in Flagstaff

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4. "It feels like a death trap to me"

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5. Assault at Phoenix care facility turns deadly

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