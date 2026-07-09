Pedestrian struck and killed by 2 cars on I-10; Tempe man accused of child sex crimes l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
From a crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley that left a pedestrian dead to a Valley man accused of child sex crimes, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 9.
1. Deadly I-10 crash in west Phoenix creates huge backup
A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles on I-10 near 63rd Avenue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on July 9. The crash blocked multiple westbound lanes.
What we know:
A man died after being hit by two vehicles on Interstate 10 near 63rd Avenue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on July 9. The crash blocked multiple westbound lanes for several hours. Read more.
2. Tempe man arrested for alleged child sex crimes
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Tempe police say a 37-year-old man met up with a middle schooler for sex after she asked him to kidnap her.
3. Deadly shooting investigation in Flagstaff
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Police believe a deadly shooting in Flagstaff on July 8 stemmed from a fight between two men.
4. "It feels like a death trap to me"
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A formal cease and desist letter was sent to the property owner and management company at a Glendale apartment complex where residents are experiencing unreliable air conditioning during some of the hottest temperatures of the year.
5. Assault at Phoenix care facility turns deadly
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A man has died following an aggravated assault at a care facility last Thursday. Police have not identified a suspect and investigation remains open.
A look at today's weather
The Valley will top out near 113 degrees on Thursday. An extreme heat warning remains in effect.
Click here for full forecast