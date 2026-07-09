Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix faces 113-degree highs ahead of incoming storms

The Brief Phoenix will see a high of 113 degrees on Thursday with sunny, breezy, and dry conditions. Widespread moisture is expected to enter Arizona this weekend as an area of high pressure shifts location. Rain chances in Phoenix will increase to 10% on Saturday and up to 30% by Sunday night, causing temperatures to drop.



A couple more days of 110 degrees weather, before rain chances make a return to the Valley.

Today:

The forecast high in Phoenix reaches 113 degrees again on Thursday. The day will be sunny and breezy with dry conditions. While the Valley will remain dry, areas of northeastern, eastern, and southeastern Arizona will see a renewed chance for showers and storms this afternoon and early evening. Any stronger storms over southeastern Arizona could lift some blowing dust or push gusty winds through Pinal County and toward the southeast edge of the Valley.

Overnight lows continue to run above average. The forecast temperature reaches just 90 overnight in Phoenix. This will be the fourth day in a row of 90+ degree low temperatures at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Friday and the Weekend:

An area of high pressure will shift from the southwest of Arizona to the northeast of Arizona between today and Sunday. This shift will guide more widespread moisture into our state as early as Saturday into Sunday morning. As a result, chances of rain will increase for Phoenix. Humidity levels have already begun to climb and will remain sticky to steamy this weekend and next week, too.

On Thursday and Friday afternoon, rain shower and thunderstorm chances are focused over eastern to southeastern Arizona. These storms may pack gusty winds, lightning or briefly heavy rain. By Saturday, rain chances will start to increase late in the day over southern Arizona and by Sunday, storm chances will spread across the state, including in Phoenix. Again, any storms have the potential to kick up blowing dust, strong winds, and heavy rain or lightning.

Temperatures will respond to the increasing storm chances. The forecast high reaches 112 on Friday, but 110 on Saturday, 108 on Sunday, and 107 on Monday. Rain chances grow to 10% Saturday, 20% Sunday and 30% Sunday night. Chances will bounce between 10-30% next week in Phoenix.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.