Sen. Lindsey Graham's cause of death released, air quality concerns across AZ | Nightly Roundup

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From the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham following a "brief and sudden" illness, to air quality concerns across the state of Arizona, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, July 12, 2026.

1. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden’ illness

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2. Air quality deemed unhealthy in parts of Arizona

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3. Arizonan injured after truck plows into home

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4. Man hospitalized following stabbing at apartment complex

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5. Free summer youth camps launch at Phoenix center

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