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Sen. Lindsey Graham's cause of death released, air quality concerns across AZ | Nightly Roundup

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Nightly Roundup
Published July 12, 2026 5:37 PM MST
Published July 12, 2026 5:37 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham following a "brief and sudden" illness, to air quality concerns across the state of Arizona, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, July 12, 2026.

1. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden’ illness

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US Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71
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US Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has died at the age of 71.  Graham's office released a statement early Sunday morning saying he died following a "brief and sudden" illness.

2. Air quality deemed unhealthy in parts of Arizona

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Poor air quality reported across Phoenix, surrounding Arizona cities, EPA warns
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Poor air quality reported across Phoenix, surrounding Arizona cities, EPA warns

The EPA states that air quality is poor in several parts of Arizona, impacting sensitive groups and prompting warnings for residents to take precautions.

3. Arizonan injured after truck plows into home 

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Truck plows into Arizona home, injuring resident after separate 'serious' crash minutes earlier
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Truck plows into Arizona home, injuring resident after separate 'serious' crash minutes earlier

Two people are in critical condition after a driver allegedly caused consecutive wrecks, ending with a truck embedded inside an Arizona home.

4. Man hospitalized following stabbing at apartment complex

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Man arrested after Mesa apartment complex stabbing, Mesa Police say
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Man arrested after Mesa apartment complex stabbing, Mesa Police say

A 32-year-old man is accused of attempted second-degree murder following a stabbing at a Mesa apartment complex.

5. Free summer youth camps launch at Phoenix center

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Hope Women's Center offers free summer programs for single mothers
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Hope Women's Center offers free summer programs for single mothers

The Hope Women's Center provides free holistic programming, resource referrals, and summer camp programs to support vulnerable women and teen girls.

A look at your weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued as monsoon moisture brings dust, up to 75 mph winds
Severe thunderstorm watch issued as monsoon moisture brings dust, up to 75 mph winds

Severe thunderstorm watch issued as monsoon moisture brings dust, up to 75 mph winds

Monsoon moisture brings scorching heat, high humidity, and a severe thunderstorm watch to Maricopa, Pinal, and Gila counties. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the storm and dust advisories. 

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