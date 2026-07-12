Poor air quality reported across Phoenix, surrounding Arizona cities, EPA warns

The Brief The Environmental Protection Agency states that air quality is poor in several parts of Arizona, impacting sensitive groups and prompting warnings for residents to take precautions. Unhealthy air quality levels are affecting communities including El Mirage, Surprise, and Sun City West, while downtown Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, and Avondale are experiencing air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The majority of Arizona, stretching to Lake Havasu and Flagstaff, maintains moderate air quality, though residents note this year has been dustier and thicker than previous years.



The Environmental Protection Agency says air quality in some parts of Arizona is poor, and those who are sensitive to the air quality may want to be careful.

Local perspective:

A majority of the air quality issues seem to be in downtown Phoenix and the west region, as a large cloud of dust was visible in the downtown area. The condition was also noticeable on July 11, with parts of Arizona seeing unhealthier air.

What we know:

The Environmental Protection Agency says the East Valley, including Mesa, Gilbert, and stretching down to Casa Grande, has moderate air quality. It is when you get to downtown Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, and Avondale, that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Caution is urged for those in El Mirage, Surprise, and Sun City West, where the air quality is considered unhealthy.

What they're saying:

Some residents are saying the air quality is affecting them.

"When we were pulling in, it was a little bit dusty," JR Padilla said. "It's been more dusty than other years, I would say. A lot thicker, I would say, in my opinion."

The majority of Arizona actually has moderate air quality, stretching all the way to Lake Havasu and Flagstaff.