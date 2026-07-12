Poor air quality reported across Phoenix, surrounding Arizona cities, EPA warns
PHOENIX - The Environmental Protection Agency says air quality in some parts of Arizona is poor, and those who are sensitive to the air quality may want to be careful.
Local perspective:
A majority of the air quality issues seem to be in downtown Phoenix and the west region, as a large cloud of dust was visible in the downtown area. The condition was also noticeable on July 11, with parts of Arizona seeing unhealthier air.
What we know:
The Environmental Protection Agency says the East Valley, including Mesa, Gilbert, and stretching down to Casa Grande, has moderate air quality. It is when you get to downtown Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, and Avondale, that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Caution is urged for those in El Mirage, Surprise, and Sun City West, where the air quality is considered unhealthy.
What they're saying:
Some residents are saying the air quality is affecting them.
"When we were pulling in, it was a little bit dusty," JR Padilla said. "It's been more dusty than other years, I would say. A lot thicker, I would say, in my opinion."
The majority of Arizona actually has moderate air quality, stretching all the way to Lake Havasu and Flagstaff.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Weather Service, and local residents.