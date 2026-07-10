Foster at First Sight event helps Maricopa County shelter place 10 dogs

The Brief Maricopa County Animal Care and Control hosted a Foster At First Sight event where shelter dogs chose their weekend foster owners. The event placed 10 dogs into temporary homes to help ease shelter crowding following the Fourth of July. The shelter houses approximately 800 dogs after an influx of about 100 pets went missing or were lost due to holiday fireworks.



We've all heard of love at first sight, but what about foster at first sight? A local animal shelter is rewriting the rules of fostering, letting their furry residents call the shots.

Usually the pressure is on the animals to make the perfect first impression, hoping to catch the eye of someone walking by. However, the "Foster At First Sight" event hosted by Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is a chance for pups to pick their people.

What we know:

The rules are simple.

"We'll go one by one with each dog, they don’t know what the dog is going to look like, and the dog is going to come in and choose their match and that’s going to be the dog they foster all weekend," said Daniel Guerrero of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

Each dog sealed the deal with a lick or a tail wag.

"I’m so excited. I feel so loved by him. I’m just so blessed to have him," one foster said.

Another foster added, "Knowing that there are so many pups here and if you have a chance to give them a little pup-cation, I think everybody should do it."

Dig deeper:

The shelter is putting a playful spin on a serious problem.

"Fourth of July tends to be our busiest time," Guerrero said. "We’re at about 800 dogs right now, so that would mean about 100 came through after Fourth of July. That’s just standard. A lot of dogs go missing, get lost, they get spooked by the fireworks."

So after sniffing out their options, 10 more dogs are now in foster homes.

"I’m just excited to get him out of here and give him a fun weekend and maybe even longer," a foster said.

"Everyone talks about the foster family, but we like to think about it as a foster fairytale," Guerrero said. "We really hope that these types of events get these dogs not only a break from the shelter, but possibly a new home forever."

The shelter frees up space for animals in need, these humans found a new companion, and these pups get a brand-new leash on life.

Ten dogs from Maricopa County Animal Care & Control found temporary homes after choosing their own matches during the event.

What you can do:

If you'd like to foster or adopt from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, click here to learn more.