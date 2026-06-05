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Drought relief: Arizona could get more Colorado River water under proposed deal

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Drought
Published June 5, 2026 7:50 AM MST
Published June 5, 2026 7:50 AM MST
Arizona could get water relief thanks to deal
Arizona could get water relief thanks to deal

Arizona could get water relief thanks to deal

Arizona could get relief from ongoing drought conditions through a potential multi-state water agreement with San Diego County. FOX 10's Danielle Miller explains.

The Brief

    • San Diego is considering selling some of its Colorado River water rights to Arizona and Nevada due to a surplus from its desalination plant.
    • The proposed agreement would mark the first large-scale water trade between states sharing rights to the river.
    • Details regarding the volume of water and pricing of the deal are still being negotiated.

PHOENIX - As the Southwest continues to figure out how to adapt to drought conditions and water rights to the Colorado River, Arizona could be getting help from neighbors to the west.

The backstory:

San Diego County's desalination plant, which removes salt and minerals from ocean water to make it drinkable, has a surplus. This is allowing San Diego to agree to sell some of the rights it has to Colorado River water.

Big picture view:

Under the agreement, San Diego would draw less water from the river. That would leave more water to sell to Arizona and Nevada.

The Colorado River, along with the reservoirs in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, are nearing critical lows. That could lead to shortages that will impact millions of people. But this would be the first large-scale water trade between states that share rights to the Colorado River.

What they're saying:

"This [Memorandum of Understanding] is a game changer for the entire Southwest United States, laying a strong foundation for the kind of collaboration and partnership that's going to carry us into the future," said Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA).

"This is a demonstration that federal and local agencies, working together, can deliver results for California and the nation," said Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA)

San Diego officials say the deal could help stabilize water rates in the area, which are currently among the highest in the nation.

What's next:

The details, including the volume and price, still need to be worked out.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10's Danielle Miller.

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