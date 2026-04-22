Arizona weather forecast: Near-normal highs expected in Phoenix on Wednesday

The Brief A pattern change is bringing cooler temps to the Valley, with highs dropping to near-normal levels on Wednesday. The high temperature in Phoenix on April 22 will be about 87 degrees. Highs will warm back up again, with 90 degrees forecast for Friday, before temps drop back down again into the 80s this weekend.



Happy Wednesday! Weather changes begin as our next system brings in cooler temperatures, strong winds and an elevated fire risk for parts of the state.

What to Expect:

Today will be a cooler day in the Valley with Phoenix looking to hit a high of around 87 degrees, which is the normal value. Temperatures will finally be near-average after a warm start to the week. Winds will pick up today with an elevated fire risk for the High County.

Red flag warnings are in place for parts of Coconino, Apache and Navajo counties for strong wind gusts and dry fuels. Humidity will be low at 10 to 15%. A wind advisory is also in place for these areas for southwest wind gusts that could be up to 50 mph. Winds will be breezy in the Valley with up to 25 mph wind gusts possible.

Looking Ahead:

Temperatures will warm slightly on Friday with the return to the 90s. By this weekend, temperatures will drop back down into the 80s with below-average temperatures by Sunday. Winds will big up yet again with the arrival of another system that could bring rain for parts of the state.

Stay tuned as we get closer to these changes!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)