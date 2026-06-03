Deadly shooting at Phoenix mall; 'How I Met Your Mother' actor gets prison time l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images; FBI)
From a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Phoenix mall to an actor from the hit TV show "How I Met Your Mother" sentenced for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 3.
1. Suspect sought in deadly Phoenix mall shooting
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A shooting at Desert Sky Mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road on Tuesday night left one person dead and another injured. Police say the suspect is not in custody.
2. New details on Christmas shooting at Sky Harbor
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Newly released 9-1-1 calls reveal the chaos inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Christmas night in 2024, when a family dispute escalated into violence.
3. "The solution to this case is going to be, I think, something technical"
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The FBI has been discussing bringing new tech tools into the Nancy Guthrie investigation, sources told Fox News Digital.
4. Actor sentenced for stabbing his ex-girlfriend
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Actor Nick Pasqual was found guilty of attempted murder in the stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, who reportedly underwent 14 hours of surgery after the May 2024 attack.
5. Tunnel leading to Mexico found during drug bust
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What looked like a San Diego discount retail store turned out to be something more nefarious, and what was allegedly sold there was a lot more dangerous than snack foods and cleaning supplies.
A look at today's weather
The Valley's warming trend continues on Wednesday with a high near 106 degrees.
Click here for full forecast