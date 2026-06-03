Deadly shooting at Phoenix mall; 'How I Met Your Mother' actor gets prison time l Morning News Brief

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From a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Phoenix mall to an actor from the hit TV show "How I Met Your Mother" sentenced for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 3.

1. Suspect sought in deadly Phoenix mall shooting

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2. New details on Christmas shooting at Sky Harbor

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3. "The solution to this case is going to be, I think, something technical"

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4. Actor sentenced for stabbing his ex-girlfriend

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5. Tunnel leading to Mexico found during drug bust

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