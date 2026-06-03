Arizona weather forecast: Sunny and warm in Phoenix, rain possible parts of the state

The Brief Temperatures in the Valley will keep climbing over the next couple of days, reaching a high of 106 degrees on Wednesday and 107 degrees Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Scattered showers are possible along eastern to southeastern Arizona, with potential heavy rain and winds. Conditions will turn dry and slightly cooler across the state from Friday through the weekend, with highs in the Valley dropping to the low-100s.



Another day of warmth is ahead across our state.

Today:

The average high temperature today is 101 degrees. We're expecting a high of around 106 in Phoenix with sunshine and dry conditions. Winds may pick up later in the afternoon to evening, as a few scattered showers and storms are possible along eastern to southeastern Arizona. Those storms could produce some gusty outflow winds that kick up toward the Valley. Phoenix will remain dry. For the eastern edge of our state, any showers or storms could briefly produce heavier rain or windy weather.

The Rest of the Week:

Thursday looks similar to Wednesday. There will be a renewed chance for a few showers over eastern to southeastern Arizona during midday to early evening. Aside from a few passing clouds or some breeziness, the Valley will not feel the effects of these storms. The forecast high climbs to 108 in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. This will be the warmest day of the week.

By Friday and into the weekend, the forecast high slips slightly. The high reaches 106 on Friday, 105 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. It will be dry through the weekend in Phoenix. It will also remain breezy to windy in the Valley through the weekend. The rest of the state remains dry this weekend and into early next week.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week we'll remain between 103-106 degrees in the Valley – keeping up a warm, but not record-setting spell.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.