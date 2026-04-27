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AZ residents raise concerns following shooting; Jimmy Kimmel faces new firing calls | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 27, 2026 6:29pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Residents in Chandler neighborhood raise concerns over safety; President Trump and Melania Trump call for Jimmy Kimmel's firing; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 27, 2026

1. East Valley residents raise safety concerns

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Chandler residents raise safety concerns at public meeting over gunfire
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Chandler residents raise safety concerns at public meeting over gunfire

Residents in a Chandler neighborhood held a public meeting to address ongoing safety concerns following reports of gunfire and property damage.

2. Suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting appears in court

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Cole Allen: WHCA shooting suspect faces attempted assassination charge
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Cole Allen: WHCA shooting suspect faces attempted assassination charge

Cole Tomas Allen, the 31‑year‑old suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, made his first court appearance on Monday as he faces multiple federal charges.

3. President Trump, Melania rail against Jimmy Kimmel

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President Trump, First Lady say ABC should 'immediately fire' Jimmy Kimmel
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President Trump, First Lady say ABC should 'immediately fire' Jimmy Kimmel

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are calling on Disney and ABC to Fire Jimmy Kimmel following his "hateful" language.

4. ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor given life sentence

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‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault
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‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault

Actor Nathan Chasing Horse was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for abusing Indigenous girls and women. Here's what to know.

5. Remembering Dylan Carter

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'The Voice' singer Dylan Carter's cause of death revealed: Report
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'The Voice' singer Dylan Carter's cause of death revealed: Report

Rising country singer and former contestant of "The Voice," Dylan Carter, has died at 24. His cause of death has been revealed, according to a report.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/27/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/27/26

After a cool stretch over the weekend, a warmer week is ahead for the Valley. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on those highs and the chance for some rain.

Get the Full Forecast

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