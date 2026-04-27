AZ residents raise concerns following shooting; Jimmy Kimmel faces new firing calls | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Residents in Chandler neighborhood raise concerns over safety; President Trump and Melania Trump call for Jimmy Kimmel's firing; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 27, 2026
1. East Valley residents raise safety concerns
Featured
Residents in a Chandler neighborhood held a public meeting to address ongoing safety concerns following reports of gunfire and property damage.
2. Suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting appears in court
Featured
Cole Tomas Allen, the 31‑year‑old suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, made his first court appearance on Monday as he faces multiple federal charges.
3. President Trump, Melania rail against Jimmy Kimmel
Featured
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are calling on Disney and ABC to Fire Jimmy Kimmel following his "hateful" language.
4. ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor given life sentence
Featured
Actor Nathan Chasing Horse was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for abusing Indigenous girls and women. Here's what to know.
5. Remembering Dylan Carter
Featured
Rising country singer and former contestant of "The Voice," Dylan Carter, has died at 24. His cause of death has been revealed, according to a report.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
After a cool stretch over the weekend, a warmer week is ahead for the Valley. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on those highs and the chance for some rain.
Get the Full Forecast