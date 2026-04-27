AZ residents raise concerns following shooting; Jimmy Kimmel faces new firing calls | Nightly Roundup

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Residents in Chandler neighborhood raise concerns over safety; President Trump and Melania Trump call for Jimmy Kimmel's firing; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 27, 2026

1. East Valley residents raise safety concerns

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2. Suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting appears in court

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3. President Trump, Melania rail against Jimmy Kimmel

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4. ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor given life sentence

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5. Remembering Dylan Carter

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