Man wounded in Phoenix following early morning shooting: PD

The Brief Phoenix Police say a man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on June 10. The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Glenrosa.



Phoenix Police say a man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting early on June 10.

What we know:

According to a statement, officers responded to a shooting call at around 4:00 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Glenrosa.

"Information provided was an adult male had been shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. Police arrived and located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began providing advanced first aid," read a portion of the statement. "Phoenix Fire transported the man to the hospital in critical condition."

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the person who was shot. They also do not have the suspect's description.

What you can do:

An investigation is ongoing, according to police, any anyone with information about the shooting or a suspect should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO. Callers may remain anonymous.

Area where the shooting happened