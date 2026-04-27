Arizona weather forecast: Mild air, below-average temperatures across the state

The Brief A storm system running to the north will keep mild air over Arizona, bringing below-average temperatures. The high in Phoenix on April 27 will be about 82 degrees, below the normal of about 88°F. An incoming storm system will bring rain chances to the state later this week.



Following a beautiful weekend of showers, clouds, winds and cooler temperatures, Monday will bring a similarly nice forecast!

This Week:

A storm system and associated trough runs to our north through the day. This keeps mild air in place over Arizona and holds temperatures below average. The forecast high in Phoenix is 82 degrees on Monday afternoon. It will be a touch breezy, and sunny to mostly sunny around the state. Unlike the last couple of days, the state should remain dry.

A few clouds will push up from the south on Tuesday, but those clouds don't fill out and bulk up until Wednesday, when a partly to mostly cloudy sky is forecast.

The forecast high doesn't climb too much over the next few days. Instead, the high shifts to a near-average of around 87 Tuesday, 88 Wednesday, 85 Thursday and 87 on Friday.

By Thursday, a storm system will approach our state from the south. The direct track will decide how good of a chance our state has for showers. For now, it appears the best chance for rain will be over southern and eastern Arizona. But, there is a chance the track will move northward enough to give the Valley a 20% chance of showers.

Similarly, there is still some uncertainty about how good the chance of rain will be for northern Arizona – like in Flagstaff. Right now, the chance sits at 20% from Thursday evening into Friday. As the low passes, some quick rain showers will be possible and temperatures will remain comfortable for late April.

This Weekend:

Quickly, the area warms over the weekend. The forecast high jumps back into the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Looking Ahead:

Next week we may see another slip into the 80s, starting May with comfortable weather.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)