Attorneys seek answers after Lorenzo Lopez is found dead in Mesa facility van

The Brief Police are investigating the death of 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez after he was found dead inside a care facility van in Mesa. Multiple sources tell FOX 10 that Lopez was left unattended for hours inside the vehicle on a day when the temperature reached 106 degrees. Attorneys representing the family are seeking answers about what led to Lopez's death.



A family is searching for answers in the death of a family member with special needs. This follows a horrific discovery outside the Pathways for Life facility in Mesa, where police say the man was found dead inside a facility van.

The family of 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez has called in attorneys to help get answers.

What we know:

What is known from police is that Lopez was found dead on Thursday, June 4, inside a van near the Pathways for Life facility, a Mesa care facility that serves people with developmental disabilities.

Multiple sources say Lopez was left unattended in the van for hours on a day when the high reached 106 degrees. His cause of death is still being investigated by police.

His family's attorneys say Lopez was an autistic, developmentally disabled adult with emotional, physical, and mental disabilities. His 37th birthday was just days away.

Lorenzo Lopez

What they're saying:

Two of the attorneys representing his family spoke about their push for answers.

"Our goal is to get to the bottom of whatever happened. We want the truth — the family wants the truth. They want to know why did this happen? How did this happen?" Shapiro Law Team attorney Kurt Maahs said. "If it is a situation where, unfortunately, Lorenzo was left in a vehicle for an extended period of time in the Arizona heat, it’s very disturbing. It’s outrageous."

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"We are just trying to make sure on behalf of the family that this doesn’t happen to somebody else. Something like this should not happen," attorney Heather Bushor said. "Our goal is to find out the truth. To find out who was responsible for this death, how it could have been prevented and to make sure it doesn’t happen again to anybody else."

A Pathways spokesperson had initially sent FOX 10 a statement acknowledging the death and saying they are cooperating with authorities on the investigation. A follow-up was conducted days later, specifically asking about the allegations that Lopez was left unattended in the van for hours. A spokesperson responded saying they are unable to provide additional information or comment further during the investigation.

What's next:

Police are still investigating. The attorneys say once they complete their own investigation, they will likely file a lawsuit against the at-fault party.