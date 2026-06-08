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Attorneys seek answers after Lorenzo Lopez is found dead in Mesa facility van

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Mesa
Published June 8, 2026 5:17 PM MST
Published June 8, 2026 5:17 PM MST
Family attorneys speak out on Mesa van death
Family attorneys speak out on Mesa van death

Family attorneys speak out on Mesa van death

Police are investigating the death of 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez after he was found dead inside a care facility van in Mesa. FOX 10's Megan Spector reports.

The Brief

    • Police are investigating the death of 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez after he was found dead inside a care facility van in Mesa.
    • Multiple sources tell FOX 10 that Lopez was left unattended for hours inside the vehicle on a day when the temperature reached 106 degrees.
    • Attorneys representing the family are seeking answers about what led to Lopez's death.

MESA, Ariz. - A family is searching for answers in the death of a family member with special needs. This follows a horrific discovery outside the Pathways for Life facility in Mesa, where police say the man was found dead inside a facility van.

The family of 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez has called in attorneys to help get answers.

What we know:

What is known from police is that Lopez was found dead on Thursday, June 4, inside a van near the Pathways for Life facility, a Mesa care facility that serves people with developmental disabilities.

Multiple sources say Lopez was left unattended in the van for hours on a day when the high reached 106 degrees. His cause of death is still being investigated by police.

His family's attorneys say Lopez was an autistic, developmentally disabled adult with emotional, physical, and mental disabilities. His 37th birthday was just days away.

Lorenzo Lopez

What they're saying:

Two of the attorneys representing his family spoke about their push for answers.

"Our goal is to get to the bottom of whatever happened. We want the truth — the family wants the truth. They want to know why did this happen? How did this happen?" Shapiro Law Team attorney Kurt Maahs said. "If it is a situation where, unfortunately, Lorenzo was left in a vehicle for an extended period of time in the Arizona heat, it’s very disturbing. It’s outrageous."

Related

Mesa care facility death: Investigation underway after man found dead in van
article

Mesa care facility death: Investigation underway after man found dead in van

A 36-year-old man with developmental disabilities, identified as Lorenzo Lopez, was found dead inside a van parked outside the Pathways for Life facility in Mesa.

"We are just trying to make sure on behalf of the family that this doesn’t happen to somebody else. Something like this should not happen," attorney Heather Bushor said. "Our goal is to find out the truth. To find out who was responsible for this death, how it could have been prevented and to make sure it doesn’t happen again to anybody else."

A Pathways spokesperson had initially sent FOX 10 a statement acknowledging the death and saying they are cooperating with authorities on the investigation. A follow-up was conducted days later, specifically asking about the allegations that Lopez was left unattended in the van for hours. A spokesperson responded saying they are unable to provide additional information or comment further during the investigation.

(Realted) Mesa care facility death: Facility issues statement
(Realted) Mesa care facility death: Facility issues statement

(Realted) Mesa care facility death: Facility issues statement

Mesa police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man with developmental disabilities who was found inside a van at a care facility. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.

What's next:

Police are still investigating. The attorneys say once they complete their own investigation, they will likely file a lawsuit against the at-fault party.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Megan Spector reported on this story by interviewing Shapiro Law Team attorney Kurt Maahs, attorney Heather Bushor and by using information from FOX 10 sources, the Mesa Police Department and Pathways for Life.

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