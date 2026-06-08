Alleged drunk driver rolls truck into parking lot after leaving a bar, YCSO says

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The Brief An Arizona driver was arrested after crashing his truck into a bar parking lot seven miles away from another bar he had just left, authorities say. Authorities reported the vehicle rolled multiple times and landed on top of an unoccupied car. The 26-year-old driver reportedly registered a .311 blood-alcohol level on a breath test and is accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault and endangerment.



An Arizona man who had just left a bar lost control of his truck, rolled several times, and landed on top of a car at another bar just seven miles down the road, authorities said.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the June 7 crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at a bar just off Cornville Road.

"A 26-year-old male driver lost control of a white pickup truck while heading home. The truck veered off the roadway, struck two stone retaining walls, launched over a 12-foot culvert, and rolled multiple times before landing directly on top of at least one unoccupied car. Amazingly, no serious injuries were reported," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators say the driver left the Cottonwood bar before crashing at the second bar in Cornville. Authorities say the driver didn't drink at the second bar.

"The driver showed signs of impairment and registered a staggering .311 on a preliminary breath test. Following medical clearance, the driver was arrested for DUI, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage (4 counts), and Endangerment (6 counts)," YCSO said.

What they're saying:

"Regardless of the circumstances that led up to this event, the driver made the conscious and reckless choice to put the community in harm's way by getting behind the wheel while severely impaired. It is, without a doubt, an absolute miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed when the truck rolled through the parking lot and struck other cars," YCSO said. "Make the right decision and do not let a preventable mistake become a permanent tragedy."

What we don't know:

The driver's name was not released. The names of the two bars involved in this incident weren't released.