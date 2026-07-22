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Hopi tribal member in Arizona to serve life in prison for murder

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 22, 2026 11:54 AM MST
Published July 22, 2026 11:54 AM MST
gavel1 article

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

The Brief

    • 46-year-old Derick Lee Myron of Tuba City was sentenced to life plus 40 years in prison.
    • Federal officials say Myron "shot and killed an unarmed victim and shot and seriously injured two others on the Navajo Nation."
    • Myron is identified as an enrolled member of the Hopi Tribe at the time of the murder.

PHOENIX - Federal justice officials say a Tuba City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in the murder case.

What we know:

According to a statement released on July 22, 46-year-old Derick Lee Myron of Tuba City was sentenced to life plus 40 years in prison.

"On April 29, 2024, Myron, an enrolled member of the Hopi Tribe, shot and killed an unarmed victim and shot and seriously injured two others on the Navajo Nation," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say after the shooting, Myron "stole a truck, ran over the victim he had killed, and fled the crime scene."

"Over the next two days, Myron hid the firearm he used, and evaded arrest by hiding in the Moenkopi Wash," read a portion of the statement.

Myron was found guilty of 11 charges, including second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, robbery, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in February 2026.

What they're saying:

"Justice cannot restore a life lost to senseless violence, but it is always worth pursuing. My thoughts are with the victims of this terrible crime and their families," said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. "I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners, whose tireless work led to the conviction and sentence in this case."

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the United States Attorney's Office. This story was reported on from Phoenix.

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