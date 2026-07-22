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Cardinals' Isaiah Adams accused of gun charges in Canada

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 22, 2026 12:31 PM MST Published July 22, 2026 12:17 PM MST
article

Isaiah Adams #74 of the Arizona Cardinals runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Isaiah Adams, an Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman, is accused of gun possession charges in Canada.
    • Canadian police say Adams turned himself in on July 19 following a guns and gangs investigation.
    • Adams was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

PHOENIX - An Arizona Cardinals player is facing legal troubles north of the border.

What we know:

According to Durham Regional Police Service, a man and a woman were taken into custody on July 17 in Ajax, which is near Toronto, after investigators found suspected fentanyl in their car. After executing a search warrant at a nearby home, a second woman was also taken into custody. Police say a loaded gun with a prohibited overcapacity magazine and a replica Uzi, which was later determined to be stolen out of Georgia, were recovered at the home.

The three suspects are accused of multiple charges. Police say Isaiah Adams, a Cardinals offensive lineman, turned himself into police on July 19 in connection to the investigation. Adams is accused of gun possession charges.

What they're saying:

The Cardinals released the following statement on Adams' arrest: "We are aware of the situation involving Isaiah Adams. Out of respect for the process, we will refrain from commenting further at this time." 

Dig deeper:

Adams played college football at the University of Illinois before being drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news release by the Durham Regional Police Service and a statement from the Arizona Cardinals. This story was reported by FOX 10 in Phoenix.

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