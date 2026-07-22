Cardinals' Isaiah Adams accused of gun charges in Canada
PHOENIX - An Arizona Cardinals player is facing legal troubles north of the border.
What we know:
According to Durham Regional Police Service, a man and a woman were taken into custody on July 17 in Ajax, which is near Toronto, after investigators found suspected fentanyl in their car. After executing a search warrant at a nearby home, a second woman was also taken into custody. Police say a loaded gun with a prohibited overcapacity magazine and a replica Uzi, which was later determined to be stolen out of Georgia, were recovered at the home.
The three suspects are accused of multiple charges. Police say Isaiah Adams, a Cardinals offensive lineman, turned himself into police on July 19 in connection to the investigation. Adams is accused of gun possession charges.
What they're saying:
The Cardinals released the following statement on Adams' arrest: "We are aware of the situation involving Isaiah Adams. Out of respect for the process, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."
Dig deeper:
Adams played college football at the University of Illinois before being drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news release by the Durham Regional Police Service and a statement from the Arizona Cardinals. This story was reported by FOX 10 in Phoenix.