Cardinals' Isaiah Adams accused of gun charges in Canada

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The Brief Isaiah Adams, an Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman, is accused of gun possession charges in Canada. Canadian police say Adams turned himself in on July 19 following a guns and gangs investigation. Adams was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.



An Arizona Cardinals player is facing legal troubles north of the border.

What we know:

According to Durham Regional Police Service, a man and a woman were taken into custody on July 17 in Ajax, which is near Toronto, after investigators found suspected fentanyl in their car. After executing a search warrant at a nearby home, a second woman was also taken into custody. Police say a loaded gun with a prohibited overcapacity magazine and a replica Uzi, which was later determined to be stolen out of Georgia, were recovered at the home.

The three suspects are accused of multiple charges. Police say Isaiah Adams, a Cardinals offensive lineman, turned himself into police on July 19 in connection to the investigation. Adams is accused of gun possession charges.

What they're saying:

The Cardinals released the following statement on Adams' arrest: "We are aware of the situation involving Isaiah Adams. Out of respect for the process, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."

Dig deeper:

Adams played college football at the University of Illinois before being drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.