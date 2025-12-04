Arizona weather forecast: Cold front brings cooler air to Phoenix

The Brief Drier and cooler weather will settle in for Thursday, with Valley temperatures dipping into the low 40s in the morning. Phoenix will reach about 66 degrees on Dec. 4. Temperatures will warm back up to the 70s beginning Sunday.



Our Thursday morning was off to a chilly start with some areas under a freeze watch.

A cold front has brought in cooler air, leading to temperatures dropping down near or below freezing for areas east of Phoenix. This includes areas along the Tonto Basin, Sunflower and San Carlos areas.

By the numbers:

Freeze watches will continue for Friday morning with warmer temperatures ahead. Temperatures today will trend cooler with Phoenix looking at a high of around 66 degrees. It will be a dry and sunny day with overnight lows dropping into the 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to move in, leading to much warmer weather and dry conditions.

Looking Ahead:

By next week, temperatures are expected to rise above average into the upper 70s with overnight lows warming into the upper 40s and low 50s.

