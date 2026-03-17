Seen on TV: March 17
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Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Thirsty Lion
- 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, #1041
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.thirstylionrestaurant.com/arizona
Tim Finnegan's Irish Restaurant & Pub
- 17045 N. 59th Ave., #103
- Glendale, AZ 85308
- https://timfinnegans.com/
Fibber Magees
- 1989 W. Elliot Rd.
- Chandler, AZ 85224
- https://www.fibbermageespub.com/
Arizona Broadway Theatre Summer Camps
- 7701 W. Paradise Lane
- Peoria, AZ, 85382
- https://www.azbroadway.org/education/academy
R.T. O'Sullivan's
- 7575 N. 16th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85020
- https://phoenix.rtosullivans.com
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com/