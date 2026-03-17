Seen on TV: March 17

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Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Thirsty Lion

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, #1041

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.thirstylionrestaurant.com/arizona

Tim Finnegan's Irish Restaurant & Pub

17045 N. 59th Ave., #103

Glendale, AZ 85308

https://timfinnegans.com/

Fibber Magees

1989 W. Elliot Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85224

https://www.fibbermageespub.com/

Arizona Broadway Theatre Summer Camps

7701 W. Paradise Lane

Peoria, AZ, 85382

https://www.azbroadway.org/education/academy

R.T. O'Sullivan's

7575 N. 16th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85020

https://phoenix.rtosullivans.com

Wildlife World Zoo

16501 W. Northern Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

Live-streaming video