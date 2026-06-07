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World War II hero turns 111: Arizona woman who hid families from Nazis celebrates birthday

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Glendale
Published June 7, 2026 5:15 PM MST
Published June 7, 2026 5:15 PM MST
Arizona woman celebrates turning 111 years old
Arizona woman celebrates turning 111 years old

Arizona woman celebrates turning 111 years old

An Arizona woman celebrated turning 111 years old, with her family reflecting on her incredible bravery harboring Jewish families in Rome during World War II. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about the life of Grace Lafauci.

The Brief

    • An Arizona woman named Grace Lafauci celebrated her 111th birthday with family at an Italian restaurant in Glendale.
    • During World War II, Lafauci lived in Rome for 30 years and harbored two Jewish families from Nazis in her basement.
    • Her family attributes her remarkable longevity to a lifetime habit of organic eating long before it became a popular health trend.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Grace Lafauci, a local woman in Arizona turned 111 years old on June 7. 

What we know:

Her family celebrated at Carrabba's Italian Grill in Glendale, eating some Italian food. She lived in Rome, Italy for some time.

The backstory:

Lafauci was born in Manhattan in 1915, which was before the Roaring '20s and before the Great Depression. It was during the Depression that her family moved back to Rome, where they lived for about 30 years. 

Her family says she lived there during World War II and harbored two Jewish families from Nazis in her basement. 

What they're saying:

Her grandson says her bravery to do that really speaks to the overall person she is.

"For us, that is a story that is generational, as far as your love for others, your compassion to save people, and she has just demonstrated that all her life in everything she does," Louis Bentivegna, Lafauci's grandson, said.

Local perspective:

She has three children, nine grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. 

She is a new Arizonan, only moving to the state when she turned 100 years old. Her family says she still sings and she is still helpful. 

Her Secret to a Long Life:

When asked what the secret to living 111 years is, it turns out to be organic eating. Her family says she has been eating organically even before it became popular.

The Source: FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen who spoke to the family of the 111-year-old.

GlendaleNews