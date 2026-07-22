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Apache Junction house fire spreads to nearby brush

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Apache Junction
Published July 22, 2026 9:52 PM MST
Published July 22, 2026 9:52 PM MST
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SkyFOX caught footage of smoke and flames in Apache Junction as crews worked to extinguish a residential fire on July 22, 2026.

The Brief

    • A house fire broke out on Wednesday night near Canyon Street and Warner Drive in Apache Junction.
    • Flames from the residence spread to nearby brush and small structures on the property.
    • Firefighters responded to the scene, but details regarding injuries, property occupants, or the cause remain unknown.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Flames from a house fire in Apache Junction spread to nearby brush and small structures on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The July 22 fire broke out near Canyon Street and Warner Drive.

The fire spread to other structures on the property and the dry brush surrounding it. SkyFOX was over the fire and saw smoke and pockets of flames.

Firefighters are on the scene putting out the flames.

"SFMD crews are on scene of a working fire in the area of Canyon and Delaware. Please stay clear of the area," Superstition Fire and Medical said.

What we don't know:

There's no word about how the fire started, if there were any injuries, or if any residents were on the property.

Map of the area where the fire broke out

The Source

  • Information for this story by provided by SkyFOX footage and Superstition Fire and Medical.

Apache JunctionNews