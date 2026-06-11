Alec and Lydia Act: AZ family court reform bill passes House

The Brief Legislation advocating for domestic violence victims and family court reform has passed the Arizona House with a 51-4 vote. The bill, known as the Alec and Lydia Act, requires judges to prioritize child safety and bans unsupervised visits for abusive parents. Republican state Rep. Lisa Fink sponsored the legislation, which now heads to Governor Katie Hobbs’ desk for a signature.



Legislation advocating for domestic violence victims and family court reform has passed the Arizona State Legislature.

What we know:

On June 11, the State House passed HB 2995, also known as the "Alec and Lydia Act," in a 51-4 vote.

Earlier in June, we reported that the State Senate passed the bill.

Dig deeper:

The bill, which was sponsored by State Rep. Lisa Fink (R-Dist. 27), requires judges to prioritize child safety and domestic violence victims above all factors. It bans unsupervised or overnight visits for abusive parents unless they provide clear evidence that they are safe.

The backstory:

In May of 2024, Brock Mater shot and killed his two children Alec and Lydia before turning his gun on himself. The murder-suicide happened during unsupervised custody months after Mater was treated for bipolar disorder due to "suicidal and homicidal ideations."

The children’s mother, Hope Hooton, has fought tirelessly at the state Capitol for family court reform.

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What's next:

The bill needs to be signed by Governor Katie Hobbs before it can take effect.