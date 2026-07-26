Tucson shooting video released; new details in South Mountain hiker's death | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From new details on a South Mountain hiker's death, to a father honoring his late son, and a Gilbert dance crew competing globally - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, July 26, 2026.
1. New video of Tucson mass shooting
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New video shows the moment David Leroy French opened fire and critically injured nine people in Tucson last Sunday before being shot by police.
2. New details in Phoenix hiking death
Police release the identity of the hiker who was found dead on South Mountain during an extreme heat warning. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has the latest on the death investigation.
3. U.S. Iran pause strikes
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Neither the U.S. nor Iran launched attacks on each other for the second night in a row.
4. Arizona father honors son lost to alcohol poisoning
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A Gilbert father completed a cross-country walk to Montana carrying his late son Kevin's ashes following his death from alcohol poisoning.
5. World Hip Hop Dance Championship kicks off
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A Gilbert hip-hop dance group is preparing for the World Hip Hop Dance Championship, featuring representation from more than 55 countries on a global stage.
A look at your weather for the upcoming week
The National Weather Service extended an extreme heat warning through Wednesday as heavy monsoon storms bring rain to Oak Creek, Sedona, and northern Arizona. FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has more on the hot temperatures expected in our future.
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