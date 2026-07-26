Tucson shooting video released; new details in South Mountain hiker's death | Nightly Roundup

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From new details on a South Mountain hiker's death, to a father honoring his late son, and a Gilbert dance crew competing globally - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, July 26, 2026.

1. New video of Tucson mass shooting

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2. New details in Phoenix hiking death

3. U.S. Iran pause strikes

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4. Arizona father honors son lost to alcohol poisoning

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5. World Hip Hop Dance Championship kicks off

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