Seen on TV: June 15

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Monday, June 15, 2026

Blanco Cocina + Cantina

Locations across the Valley in Phoenix, Peoria, Scottsdale and Tempe

https://www.blancococinacantina.com/

Dexafit Scottsdale

15953 N Greenway Hayden Loop Ste J

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.scottsdale.dexafit.com/

Postino

615 S College Ave

Tempe, AZ 85281

www.postino.com

Stuff the Bus

June 16 through July 6

Chandler Fashion Center

3111 W. Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85226

www.fultonhomes.com

Live-streamed video