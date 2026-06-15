Seen on TV: June 15
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Monday, June 15, 2026
Blanco Cocina + Cantina
- Locations across the Valley in Phoenix, Peoria, Scottsdale and Tempe
- https://www.blancococinacantina.com/
Dexafit Scottsdale
- 15953 N Greenway Hayden Loop Ste J
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://www.scottsdale.dexafit.com/
Postino
- 615 S College Ave
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- www.postino.com
Stuff the Bus
- June 16 through July 6
- Chandler Fashion Center
- 3111 W. Chandler Blvd
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- www.fultonhomes.com