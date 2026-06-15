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Seen on TV: June 15

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published June 15, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published June 15, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, June 15, 2026

Blanco Cocina + Cantina

Dexafit Scottsdale

Postino

Stuff the Bus

  • June 16 through July 6
  • Chandler Fashion Center
  • 3111 W. Chandler Blvd
  • Chandler, AZ 85226
  • www.fultonhomes.com

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Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews