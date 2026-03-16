Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Kofa, Central La Paz, Superior, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, New River Mesa, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
3
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Lake Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Nancy Guthrie search enters 7th week; shots fired at Phoenix PD helicopter l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 16, 2026 10:02am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, March 16, 2026.

From the latest on the Nancy Guthrie case as the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie enters its seventh week to gunshots fired at a Phoenix Police helicopter, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 16.

1. Nancy Guthrie search latest

Featured

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 44 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 44 latest updates

Monday marks Day 44 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

2. Mesa mom deadly shooting

Featured

Former cop weighs in on deadly shooting of Mesa mother of 7: 'No one in the right, no one in the wrong'
article

Former cop weighs in on deadly shooting of Mesa mother of 7: 'No one in the right, no one in the wrong'

A former police officer is weighing in on the shooting of the Mesa mother of seven who was killed on her neighbor's porch on Feb. 28.

3. Fee reduced to renounce American citizenship

Featured

State Department cuts fee to renounce US citizenship by 80%
article

State Department cuts fee to renounce US citizenship by 80%

The State Department has reduced the fee for Americans to renounce their U.S. citizenship.

4. Shots fired at Phoenix PD helicopter

Featured

3 detained after shots fired at Phoenix Police helicopter
article

3 detained after shots fired at Phoenix Police helicopter

Three people are in custody after police say gunshots were fired early Monday morning at a Phoenix Police helicopter near 36th and Van Buren Streets, the department said.

5. Costco recall affects AZ shoppers

Featured

Costco recalls meatloaf meal kit sold in 26 states over possible salmonella contamination
article

Costco recalls meatloaf meal kit sold in 26 states over possible salmonella contamination

Costco’s latest recall covers Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze products sold in multiple states including Arizona, California, Florida, and Georgia.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/16/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/16/26

We're kicking off the work week with warm temps in the Valley that will only get warmer – triple digits will be in the forecast later this week.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews