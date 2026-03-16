Nancy Guthrie search enters 7th week; shots fired at Phoenix PD helicopter l Morning News Brief

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From the latest on the Nancy Guthrie case as the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie enters its seventh week to gunshots fired at a Phoenix Police helicopter, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 16.

1. Nancy Guthrie search latest

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2. Mesa mom deadly shooting

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3. Fee reduced to renounce American citizenship

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4. Shots fired at Phoenix PD helicopter

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5. Costco recall affects AZ shoppers

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