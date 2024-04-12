Preston Lord murder suspect out of jail; Tips for tax day | Nightly Roundup

From the release from jail of a suspect in the Preston Lord murder case to tips on hot to file your taxes on time, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 12.
1. A suspect in the Preston Lord murder case is out of jail, find out why
Featured
One of the teens arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Preston Lord in the far East Valley is now out of jail, according to officials.
2. Suspect in a string of assaults at ASU is arrested
Featured
A man accused of assaulting three women at Arizona State University's Tempe campus has been arrested.
3. Tax Day is around the corner, here are some tips to keep the IRS off your back
Featured
2024's tax deadline is coming up, and here is some information that you should know about filing your tax returns, including ways to file, and things that could result in an audit by the IRS.
4. Not so happy ending for ‘Golden Bachelor’ couple, find out why they called it quits
Featured
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are divorcing after getting married in January.
5. School bus driver allegedly attacked by students in Mesa
Featured
The alleged attack, according to police, happened Thursday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in the East Valley city.
Also, your weekend traffic and weather forecasts
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (April 12-15)
Westbound Interstate 10 between the U.S. 60 and I-17 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday; 32nd Street will also be closed between I-10 and Elwood Street during that time. The northbound and westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain will be closed between the U.S. 60 and the Loop 101 from 8 p.m. Friday through Noon on Saturday. The eastbound and southbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday through Noon on Sunday. The southbound lanes of the Loop 101 will be closed between Warner Road and the Loop 202 from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/12/2024
Get ready for warmer weather in the days ahead!