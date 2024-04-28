Candlelight vigil held for Preston Lord six months after his death

A candlelight memorial in Queen Creek was held for Preston Lord on Sunday on the somber six-month anniversary of his death.

He's the teen who police say was brutally attacked during a Halloween party last year and died days later from his injuries.

His family and friends got together the night of April 28 as the defendants begin to go to court and face allegations in connection to his death.

‘You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers always’

An entire community is showing their love and support to the Lord family as they continue to walk through grief.

Orange carnations and roses with handwritten and hand-tied messages are just some ways people across the Valley show up for the Lord family.

"Praying for your family every night. Stay strong. You are loved," said Mike Burczek.

"So I wrote, ‘You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers always,’" Frann Knox said of the note she wrote to the Lord family.

"Just know that we’re all praying for them and hoping that there is justice soon," Darlene Dolan said.

"A bible verse, something that would just give them that peace that surpasses all understanding," Ann Doucette said.

As the months pass, Doucette says the support groups continue to grow.

"Grief is such a taboo subject that not a lot of people talk about, and it’s really encouraging to see the community to come around and support the Lord family," she said.

With seven arrests and indictments, there's still a long road ahead for justice.

"We have to continue to support the Lord family and just love them through that process because it’s such a difficult process," Doucette said.

All the flowers and heartfelt messages are being presented to Preston's mom and stepmom.

It's still a long road ahead for the Lord family as this heads to trial.