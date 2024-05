A man is dead following a shooting late Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on May 14 near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not identified.

Phoenix Police is investigating the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

Map of area where the shooting happened