Teen driver hits and kills motorcyclist in Mesa; latest in Preston Lord murder case | Nightly Roundup

Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a former FOX 10 news anchor who needs help finding a very special lost item to today's development in the Preston Lord murder case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

1. Former FOX 10 anchor needs help finding special necklace

One of our very own former FOX 10 morning anchors lost an extremely sentimental necklace a couple of weeks ago, and he is now asking you for help finding it. He's even offering a reward.

2. Teen driver hits and kills motorcyclist in Mesa

An 18-year-old driving a brand new Chevrolet Corvette on US 60 in Mesa late Tuesday night rear-ended a motorcyclist and killed him, Arizona DPS says.

3. It's official: Buc-ee's coming to Arizona

It's official: Arizona will get its first Buc-ee's location in the West Valley.

4. Latest in Preston Lord murder case

The family of a first-degree murder suspect in the Preston Lord case got an "unauthorized" escort at the Juvenile Court Center in Phoenix, the sheriff's office says.

5. Kate Middleton: What to know about her photo controversy

A member of the British Royal Family has become the focus of renewed media attention over a controversy that stemmed from a photo that, at first, appeared to be an average photo of her and her children. Here's what to know about Princess Kate's photo controversy, and why it has managed to garner a lot of attention worldwide.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5PM Weather Forecast - 3/13/2024

We're expecting some wet weather this week.