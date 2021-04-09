Palace reveals ledger stone at queen’s final resting place
Surrounded by floral wreaths and bouquets, it is inscribed with Queen Elizabeth II's name and the years of her birth and death, alongside those of her father her mother, and her husband.
Royal family releases picture of King Charles at work
In a sign of royal continuity, the picture of King Charles III is taken in front of a photo of his late parents, Elizabeth and Philip.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: World gives final farewell to British monarch
Following the state funeral and procession, the queen’s coffin arrived at Windsor Castle, where Elizabeth spent much of her time — and it is now her final resting place.
Cadbury, Burberry: Queen Elizabeth’s favorite brands face losing royal warrant
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many of the products she enjoyed could lose their royal seal from well-known soda brands to cars, and more.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Church of England: The late monarch's faith beliefs
As Queen Elizabeth II is mourned, here are some details of the Church of England, of which she was a member. The history of this church is explained, as well as what it meant to the Queen.
In photos: The week the royal family mourned the queen
The royal family is mysterious and notoriously private, but the death of Queen Elizabeth II has once again thrust this family’s scrutinized dynamic into the public eye.
King Charles, Prince William greet mourners lined up to view queen's coffin
King Charles III and Prince William made a surprise visit to a long line of people waiting to file past late queen’s coffin.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral predicted to be most-watched event in TV history
One industry expert has predicted a staggering 4.1 billion viewers could tune in to witness the queen’s funeral on Monday.
Queue to see queen's coffin hits 24-hour wait as King Charles, siblings hold vigil
A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday.
Prince Harry's tell-all book: What will he reveal, and could memoir destroy relationship with royal family?
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, which could postpone the release of Prince Harry's memoir as King Charles III ascends the throne
Charles III formally proclaimed king; William and Harry greet mourners at Windsor
Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died. Saturday's ceremony made it official.
British royal family members receive new titles following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, assumed new titles, with potential new titles for Prince Edward and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children.
Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers
While the wife of a king is traditionally crowned queen, the question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king had been a tricky one for many years.
Royal consorts, past and future, in Britain's changing monarchy
Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history by more than a decade when he died Friday at 99.
Prince Charles visits his father, 99-year-old Prince Philip, in hospital
Prince Charles has visited his 99-year-old father, Prince Philip, in the London hospital where he was admitted earlier his week for “observation and rest” after falling ill.