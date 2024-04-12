Preston Lord: Teen suspect in murder case now out of jail

We have learned that one of the suspects in the Preston Lord murder case is now out of jail.

According to a brief statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Talyn Vigil's bond was paid, and he was released on Friday with electronic monitoring.

Talyn Vigil

Vigil, along with Treston Billey, William Hines, Jacob Meisner, Talan Renner, Taylor Sherman, and Dominic Turner, were arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of Preston Lord. All suspects are accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping, and some are indicted on additional charges.

Preston, 16, was assaulted during a Halloween party on Oct. 28, 2023. He died two days later at a hospital. His murder case is one of a number of cases involving teen violence in the East Valley.