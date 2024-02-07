Teen violence: Here's a list of suspects authorities have arrested

As authorities continue to investigate a string of teen violence-related incidents in the East Valley, new arrests have been announced on a regular basis.

Here's a look at the people police have arrested so far.

What led to these arrests?

To learn more about the multiple teen violence incidents that East Valley communities have been dealing with, please check out our explainer article.

Whom have they arrested or charged?

Jan. 3, 2024

Noah Pennington

Gilbert Police officials said that Noah Pennington was arrested on Jan. 3, 2024 in connection with an assault and robbery incident that happened at a church parking lot near Greenfield and Guadalupe on Nov. 13, 2023.

In addition, a police spokesperson said that aggravated robbery and facilitating aggravated robbery charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Juvenile Court against a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Jan. 8, 2024

On Jan. 8, Gilbert Police investigators said they filed assault and aggravated robbery charges with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office against McCade O'Connor, 19.

Jan. 9, 2024 to Jan. 10, 2024

Aris Arredondo (left) and Christopher Fantastic (right)

Gilbert Police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic in connection with an assault and robbery incident near Williams Field Road and Market Street that happened on Aug. 18, 2023. Fantastic's arrest was announced a day later, on Jan. 10.

On the same day Fantastic's arrest was announced, Gilbert Police officials also said they arrested 18-year-old Aris Arredondo, along with two other 16-year-old juveniles.

Also Read: Court documents reveal new details surrounding Gilbert parking lot assault

Jacob Pennington

On Jan 10, officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Jacob Pennington for his alleged involvement in a fighting incident that happened in a desert area near Wagon Wheel Road and Sun Dance Drive in San Tan Valley on Nov. 18, 2023 that left a teen hurt.

Investigators said that Pennington said he is part of the so-called "Gilbert Goons" group, and that the fight started because he was defending his female friend who he said was hit by the victim.

Jan. 11, 2024

Mesa Police officials said a 17-year-old was arrested on this day, in connection with an assault incident involving a teenager that happened on May 29, 2023 in the area of Val Vista and Southern.

Jan. 16, 2024

Christopher Fantastic (Courtesy: Mesa Police Department)

Fantastic, who was arrested on Jan. 9 by Gilbert Police, was arrested by Mesa Police on Jan. 16 for the incident at Val Vista and Southern.

Jan. 17, 2024

Garrett Bagshaw

On Jan. 17, Pinal County Sheriff's deputies arrested 19-year-old Garrett Bagshaw in connection with the same case Jacob Pennington was arrested for. Both Bagshaw and Pennington pleaded not guilty at their arraignments on Jan. 26.

Jan. 24, 2024

Gage Garrison, on the left, and Kyler Renner, on the right (Courtesy: MCSO)

On Jan. 24, Gilbert Police investigators said they arrested 18-year-old Kyler Renner, 19-year-old Gage Garrison, and a 17-year-old.

Renner's arrest, officials said, stemmed from his alleged involvement in two incidents: an assault that happened outside a home in the area of Higley and Riggs Road on Nov. 22, 2022 and an assault at a parking garage near Vaughn Avenue and Gilbert Road on Dec. 3, 2022. Garrison and the 17-year-old were arrested for their alleged roles in the Vaughn Avenue and Gilbert Road incident.

Jan. 30, 2024

On Jan. 30, we reported that a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the same incident Renner was arrested for.

Also on Jan. 30, Gilbert Police announced the arrest of two people in connection with the Aug. 18 incident at Williams Field Road and Market Street: 19-year-old Deleon Haynes and a 17-year-old.

Jan, 31, 2024

Jacob Pennington, on the left, and William Hines, on the right (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

On Jan. 31, three more arrests were announced by Gilbert Police: 18-year-old William Hines, 20-year-old Jacob Pennington, and a 17-year-old.

According to investigators, Hines, Pennington and the 17-year-old were arrested for their alleged involvement in an assault that happened on Dec. 2, 2022 in the area of Williams Field Road and Market Street. Hines and the 17-year-old were also arrested for their alleged involvement in an assault incident that happened outside of a home near Higley and Riggs Roads on Nov. 22, 2022.

Police are also accusing the 17-year-old of being involved in an assault that happened at a parking garage near Vaughn Avenue and Gilbert Road on Dec. 3, 2022.

Are any of the suspects indicted?

Jan. 19, 2024

Christopher Fantastic (Courtesy: Gilbert Police)

On Jan. 19, a spokesperson with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Fantastic was indicted for his alleged involvement in the Aug. 18, 2023 incident in Gilbert.

Jan. 22, 2024

Aris Arredondo

Arredondo's indictment in connection with the Aug. 18, 2023 incident was announced on Jan. 22 by officials with MCAO.

Feb. 1, 2024

Noah Pennington and William Hines

On Feb. 1, a spokesperson with MCAO announced two new indictments.

In a statement, they said 18-year-old Noah Lee Pennington was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault and a count of disorderly conduct in connection with an alleged incident that happened on Dec. 16, 2022 in Gilbert.

The other person indicted was identified by MCAO as Hines, who was indicted for felony vehicular aggravated assault in connection with a July 6, 2023 incident that left a person injured.

Feb. 6, 2024

Gage Garrison, on the left, and Kyler Renner, on the right (Courtesy: MCSO)

On Feb. 6, an MCAO spokesperson announced that Garrison, Renner, and a 17-year-old have been indicted in connection with the incident that happened near Vaughn Avenue and Gilbert Road in December 2022.

What about the Preston Lord case? Have they arrested anyone?

As of February 2024, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident that resulted in the death of Preston Lord.

However, in December 2023, the Queen Creek Police Department sent recommended charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office against seven people in connection with the murder investigation.