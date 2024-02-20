Gilbert teen violence: Girl arrested in assault and robbery case

Gilbert Police officials have announced another arrest in connection with various teen violence incidents in the East Valley town.

In a brief statement, detectives said they arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection with "a previously unreported alleged assault and robbery case from September 2023."

The girl, according to police, is accused of aggravated robbery, assault, and disorderly conduct. Charges are being referred to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

East Valley rocked by teen violence fallout

For months, various communities in Arizona have been dealing with violent incidents involving teens, including an incident that resulted in the death of Preston Lord.

The incident that led to Preston's death happened in Queen Creek in October 2023, and Queen Creek Police detectives are investigating the case.

"To date, Gilbert PD has made a total of 41 arrests related to group teen violence since February 2022. We continue to ask the public that any information related to incidents of teen violence in Gilbert be reported by calling 480-503-6500 or through our online tip portal at glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip," read a portion of the statement.