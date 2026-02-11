Man dead following Buckeye construction site accident: PD

The Brief A man is dead following an accident at a construction site, according to Buckeye Police. The incident happened near MC 85 and Miller Road.



Buckeye Police say a man is dead following an incident at a construction site.

What we know:

According to their statements, the incident happened near MC 85 and Miller Road.

"A worker at the construction site was operating a loader when they hit and killed another worker," read a portion of their statements.

What we don't know:

While Buckeye Police officials have identified the victim as a man in his 50s, as well as saying that next of kin has been notified, they did not release the victim's name.

Area where the incident happened