Man dead following Buckeye construction site accident: PD
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say a man is dead following an incident at a construction site.
What we know:
According to their statements, the incident happened near MC 85 and Miller Road.
"A worker at the construction site was operating a loader when they hit and killed another worker," read a portion of their statements.
What we don't know:
While Buckeye Police officials have identified the victim as a man in his 50s, as well as saying that next of kin has been notified, they did not release the victim's name.
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from statements released by the Buckeye Police Department.