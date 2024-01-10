Expand / Collapse search
Gilbert teen violence: Man arrested in connection with violent August parking lot incident

Updated 12:19PM
GILBERT, Ariz. - An arrest has been made in connection with an assault and robbery incident in Gilbert last year.

According to Gilbert Police officials, 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic was arrested on Jan. 9 for his alleged involvement in the incident, which happened on August 18, 2023 at a parking lot near Williams Field Road and Market Street.

"This investigation is ongoing. This investigation is independent and separate from Queen Creek's investigation into the death of Preston Lord," read a portion of the brief statement.

GIlbert man arrested after August assault

The man, according to police, is arrested in connection with an assault and robbery incident that happened at a parking lot near Williams Field Road and Market Street. The arrest was made as Gilbert deals with ongoing worries over teen violence in the area.

Gilbert rocked by ‘Gilbert Goons' controversy

Fantastic's arrest came on the same night members of the Gilbert Town Council voted to establish a teen violence subcommittee.

On the same night, Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg announced that there are nine active investigations related to teen violence, including five incidents that were previously not reported to police.

"While it is frustrating that this incident was not reported to the police prior, this is an example of what we need from our community, and we are thankful for the victim who had the courage to report this delayed assault," read a portion of Chief Soelberg's statement.

Previously, on Dec. 22, 2023, police released a number of photos that they say are connected with the incident that they now say Fantastic is allegedly connected to. The photos were of a low resolution, but some of them show a group of people involved in what appears to be a fight. In one photo, a person's face can clearly be seen.

At the time, Gilbert Police officials did not appear to officially link the Aug. 18 incident to the so-called "Gilbert Goons" group. However, officials have since said the department is "working with the Arizona Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM), the Mesa Police Department Gang Unit, the Queen Creek Police Department, the Chandler Police Department, and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office to thoroughly investigate any individuals self-proclaiming or being affiliated by others as being associated with the term 'Gilbert Goons.'"

"Initially, Gilbert PD did not have any reports where the victims or the suspects referred to "Gilbert Goons"; however, in recent information received from victims there are references to their assailants as being associated with "Gilbert Goons,'" a portion of Gilbert Police's website reads.

The investigation, according to Gilbert Police officials, will determine if the so-called ‘Gilbert Goons’ can be classified as a criminal street gang under Arizona law.

Christopher Fantastic

Christopher Fantastic