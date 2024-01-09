Gilbert Goons: Town Council set to discuss plans for teen violence subcommittee

Members of the Gilbert Town Council are scheduled to discuss plans to establish a subcommittee to look into the increase in teen violence, as the East Valley town continues to turn its focus onto the so-called "Gilbert Goons" group.

We first reported on the plan on Jan. 5, which is being proposed by councilmembers Jim Torgeson, Chuck Bongiovanni and Scott Anderson. At the time of the first report, all three declined on-camera interviews, but said the purpose of the discussion is for transparency, weeding out misinformation, and figuring out the scope of teen violence in the area.

While on-camera interview requests were denied by all three, we did manage to speak with Torgeson briefly over the phone.

"The fact of the matter is a lot of the public is extremely concerned, and it needs to be addressed," said Torgeson. "We've promised to be transparent and accountable, and so that’s exactly what we’re doing."

Gilbert’s mayor, Brigette Peterson, also turned down our request for an interview at the time. However, Peterson made a statement on the proposal that reads, in part:

"I, like the public, appreciate the transparency in which council subcommittees operate, the goal-oriented nature of their existence, and their ultimate objective of bringing forth a recommendation to the public body for action."

It is not clear when the town council would vote for the subcommittee. If approved, it is not clear how long it would take for the subcommittee to form, nor is it clear how much time a subcommittee needs before it can make recommendations for the town to take action on.

The meeting is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Gilbert Town Administration Offices. It is open to the public.

East Valley town continues to deal with ‘Gilbert Goons’ issue

This latest development comes as Gilbert Police reopens cases of assaults and other crimes involving teens in the town over the past two years.

For months, residents have expressed deep concern over violent teen attacks, voicing complaints at town council meetings and on social media.

As of Jan. 9, there are eight active investigations involving teen violence in Gilbert. The incidents include:

A fight at a home in December 2022

An assault and robbery at a fast food store in August 2023

Two threats-related incidents on August 2023 and November 2023

Of the eight investigations, four were re-opened, while the other four were previously unreported, but later came in through online tips. The four previously-unreported cases reportedly happened at a parking garage in the town's Heritage District, a school parking lot, and near a fast food restaurant.

Previously, Gilbert Police investigators said they were looking for suspects connected to an aggravated robbery in August 2023 at a fast food store near Williams Field Road and Market Street. On Dec. 22, 2023, Gilbert Police officials released a number of photos that they say are connected with the aggravated robbery incident.

The photos were of a low resolution, but some of them show a group of people involved in what appears to be a fight. In one photo, a person's face can clearly be seen.

As of Jan. 9, Gilbert Police's website on their ongoing teen violence investigations states that the department is "working with the Arizona Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM), the Mesa Police Department Gang Unit, the Queen Creek Police Department, the Chandler Police Department, and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office to thoroughly investigate any individuals self-proclaiming or being affiliated by others as being associated with the term 'Gilbert Goons.'"

"Initially, Gilbert PD did not have any reports where the victims or the suspects referred to "Gilbert Goons"; however, in recent information received from victims there are references to their assailants as being associated with "Gilbert Goons,'" a portion of the website reads.

The investigation, according to Gilbert Police officials, will determine if the so-called ‘Gilbert Goons’ can be classified as a criminal street gang under Arizona law.