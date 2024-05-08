Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at rural Arizona supermarket

Officials with the Arizona Lottery say someone is now richer as a result of winning the Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket, which was sold at a Bashas' in Bagdad, won the $1 million prize in the May 7 lottery drawing. No one won the jackpot.

To win the $1 million prize, a ticket must match all five non-Mega Ball numbers. The winning numbers for the May 7 drawing are 26, 28, 36, 63, and 66. The Mega Ball is 15.

Where the $1 million cricket was sold