Weekend shooting leaves man wounded: Phoenix Police

By
Published  February 9, 2026 9:14am MST
Crime and Public Safety
A shooting that happened late Sunday night in a south Phoenix neighborhood has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix Police.

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting.
    • Police responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road late on Feb. 8.
    • Investigators say officers have detained a man who they believed to be involved.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man is seriously injured as a result of a shooting that happened late on Feb. 8.

What we know:

According to a statement, officers responded to an area near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road at around 11:34 p.m. for reports of a fight.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Dig deeper:

Police say officers have "detained an adult male believed to be involved in this incident."

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify either the victim or the person believed to be involved.

Area where the incident happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

