Weekend shooting leaves man wounded: Phoenix Police
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man is seriously injured as a result of a shooting that happened late on Feb. 8.
What we know:
According to a statement, officers responded to an area near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road at around 11:34 p.m. for reports of a fight.
"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries."
Dig deeper:
Police say officers have "detained an adult male believed to be involved in this incident."
What we don't know:
Officials did not identify either the victim or the person believed to be involved.
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.