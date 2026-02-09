Weekend shooting leaves man wounded: Phoenix Police

The Brief Phoenix Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting. Police responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road late on Feb. 8. Investigators say officers have detained a man who they believed to be involved.



Phoenix Police say a man is seriously injured as a result of a shooting that happened late on Feb. 8.

What we know:

According to a statement, officers responded to an area near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road at around 11:34 p.m. for reports of a fight.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Dig deeper:

Police say officers have "detained an adult male believed to be involved in this incident."

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify either the victim or the person believed to be involved.

Area where the incident happened