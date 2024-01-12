Teen violence: PCSO announces new arrest in connection with November incident

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has announced the arrest of another person in connection with an assault incident that happened in November 2023.

In a post made to the department's social media page, officials identified the suspect arrested as 18-year-old Garrett Bagshaw.

Bagshaw, according to the post, was arrested in Mesa.

East Valley rocked by "Gilbert Goons" fallout

In recent weeks, various communities in the East Valley have been affected by instances of teen violence, including the death of Preston Lord and fallout from the so-called ‘Gilbert Goons.'

Bagshaw's arrest came days after the arrest of Jacob Pennington was announced in connection with the same case Bagshaw was allegedly connected to. The incident happened in a desert area near Wagon Wheel Road and Sun Dance Drive in San Tan Valley.

Jacob Pennington

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office probable cause statement says Pennington told investigators he's part of the "Gilbert Goons" group, and said the "moniker originated from a Snapchat group chat." Pennington reportedly told investigators that the fight in question started because he was defending his female friend who he says was hit by the victim.

Where the incident happened