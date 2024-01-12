Gilbert teen violence: Town rocked by ‘Gilbert Goons' controversy

Christopher Fantastic's arrest came on the same night members of the Gilbert Town Council voted to establish a teen violence subcommittee.

On the same night, Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg announced that there are nine active investigations related to teen violence, including five incidents that were previously not reported to police.

"While it is frustrating that this incident was not reported to the police prior, this is an example of what we need from our community, and we are thankful for the victim who had the courage to report this delayed assault," read a portion of Chief Soelberg's statement.

Previously, on Dec. 22, 2023, police released a number of photos that they say are connected with the incident that they now say Fantastic is allegedly connected to. The photos were of a low resolution, but some of them show a group of people involved in what appears to be a fight. In one photo, a person's face can clearly be seen.

At the time, Gilbert Police officials did not appear to officially link the Aug. 18 incident to the so-called "Gilbert Goons" group. However, officials have since said the department is "working with the Arizona Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM), the Mesa Police Department Gang Unit, the Queen Creek Police Department, the Chandler Police Department, and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office to thoroughly investigate any individuals self-proclaiming or being affiliated by others as being associated with the term 'Gilbert Goons.'"

"Initially, Gilbert PD did not have any reports where the victims or the suspects referred to "Gilbert Goons"; however, in recent information received from victims there are references to their assailants as being associated with "Gilbert Goons,'" a portion of Gilbert Police's website reads.

The investigation will determine if the so-called ‘Gilbert Goons’ can be classified as a criminal street gang under Arizona law.