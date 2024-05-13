Abortion in Arizona: State Supreme Court pauses order allowing repealed near-total abortion ban to be enforced

The Arizona Supreme Court has issued a ruling that, for now, stops the state's now-repealed abortion ban from taking effect before August.

Under the ruling, enforcement of the ban, known as A.R.S. 13-3603, will be paused for 90 days, until Aug. 12, 2024, in order to allow Attorney General Kris Mayes to "potentially file a petition" with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mayes asked the court to pause the law's enforcement on April 30.

The court also rejected a motion, filed on May 1 by Planned Parenthood Arizona, that requested a pause in enforcing the law until it is formally repealed. A bill that repeals the near-total ban was signed into law by Governor Katie Hobbs on May 2, and is expected to take place 91 days after the state legislature adjourns.

The ruling states that the State Supreme Court Justice Bill Montgomery did not participate in the case. No reason was provided.

Arizona for Abortion Access released a statement on this ruling, saying:

"Another day, another ruling, another example of why we must pass the Arizona Abortion Access Act. With this order, Arizonans are still subjected to another extreme ban, one that punishes patients experiencing pregnancy complications and survivors of rape and incest. Arizonans deserve to know our rights are ensured and protected, not constantly in flux based on the whims of politicians or the outcomes of endless lawsuits. Only the Arizona Abortion Access restores and protects Arizona’s right to access abortion care once and for all, and that’s why Arizona voters will turn out to support it in November."

Near-total ban can trace roots back to the 19th century

The law known as A.R.S. 13-3603 can trace its roots back to 1864, a time when Arizona was not even a U.S. state.

A.R.S. 13-3603 states:

"A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years."

A.R.S. 13-3603's repeal means that a statute banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy would become Arizona’s prevailing abortion law, when the repeal bill officially takes effect.