Preston Lord: Queen Creek Police identify persons of interest in teen's death; FBI joins investigation

Police say they have identified multiple persons of interest in the murder of a teen who died following an assault at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

The incident happened on the night of Oct. 28 near 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. Queen Creek Police say they received a 911 call of an assault in the area, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a teenager in the roadway.

The victim, 16-year-old Preston Lord, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died two days later.

No arrests have been made, however, police on Tuesday said they have identified "multiple persons of interest."

"We are committed to finding justice for Preston," Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said in a statement. "Our investigators are determined and dedicated to solving this case. However, we want more than just an arrest. We want to ensure those involved are convicted of the crime."

The FBI is assisting in the investigation and a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

"Parents, we are asking you to talk to your kids," Chief Brice said. "If they have direct evidence related to this case, we need you to come forward. For those who attended this party or saw the incident, if you are being threatened or you are scared to say something, please talk to your parents or someone you trust. Do the right thing and help us bring justice for Preston and his family,"

Investigators are also asking anyone with photographs or video from or near the incident to submit them to www.fbi.gov/prestonlord.

