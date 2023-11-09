Friends, loved ones gather to remember teen who died after assault in the Far East Valley

Over a week after an assault incident in the Far East Valley led to the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord, a candlelight vigil was held in San Tan Valley for the slain teen.

Preston's death marks the first homicide investigation in the short history of the Queen Creek Police Department – the department only began its first patrol in January 2022.

According to our initial report, Queek Creek Police received a 911 call regarding an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho on the night of Oct. 28. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile in the roadway.

"He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, Oct. 30, he passed away in the hospital," read a portion of a statement released by Queen Creek Police officials.

The victim's aunt, Melissa Lord, said his heart stopped, and that CPR was performed by kids at the party until an ambulance could arrive. Melissa said her nephew suffered a severe brain injury.

On Nov. 1, police cleared up rumors about their response saying while there were several calls to that area, there was only one emergency call to the intersection of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho for the assault incident.

They also addressed the large number of tips they are receiving.

"We're working through a large volume of tips … we have somewhere, you know, 76 tips so far. We also have received at least 400 posts or comments on our social media channels. It's imperative those tips go through the police department in the manner that we've already described, not on social media. While good intention, these postings on social media could possibly jeopardize the investigation," police said.

Police officials also said they have executed several search warrants related to leads they have gotten, but no further information has been provided.

Loved ones gather to remember slain teen

Hundreds gathered for the vigil on Nov. 9. Some held candles, and some held each other as emotions, along with hearts, break.

"If you knew him, you knew he was just a good kid," said one of the victim's relatives. "He was doing everything right. He was doing everything you're supposed to be doing. He was getting good grades. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body."

"Really going to miss everyday at school with him," said a person who spoke during the vigil. "I realize his presence was truly a gift. These moments we shared were so precious, and mean so much."

Meanwhile, the Queen Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help. They are looking for footage of people or vehicles in an area between Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Road, and from Sossaman Road to Hawes Road, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Oct. 28.