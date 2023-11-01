Queen Creek Police to give updates on investigation into deadly assault

Officials with the Queen Creek Police Department say they will be providing an update surrounding their investigation into an assault incident that turned deadly.

We first reported on the investigation on Oct. 31, as police asked members of the public for assistance in the investigation by providing video footage of people of vehicles in an area between Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Road, and from Sossaman Road to Hawes Road, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Oct. 28.

According to the statement released by Queen Creek Police on Nov. 1, they received a 911 call regarding an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho on the night of Oct. 28. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile in the roadway.

"He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, Oct. 30 he passed away in the hospital," read a portion of the statement.

While Queen Creek Police officials have not released the victim's identity, family members are identifying him as Preston Lord, a high school student in the area.

Preston's aunt, Melissa Lord, said her nephew was assaulted at a Halloween party. She said his heart stopped, and other teens were able to perform CPR and restart his heart.

Melissa said her nephew suffered a severe brain injury, and died at Phoenix Children's Hospital. A GoFundMe has been set up by Melissa.